MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call that they supported Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (L) enter a hall during a meeting in Sochi, Russia November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

The phone call was organized at Turkey’s request and also touched on the Turkstream offshore gas pipeline across the Black Sea, the Kremlin said in a statement.