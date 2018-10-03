FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Putin says no major military action needed in Syria's Idlib

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib was effective and no major military actions are planned in the region.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on at a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia October 3, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

“I have every reason to believe that we will achieve our goals,” Putin said, referring to the demilitarized zone set up by Russia and Turkey in Idlib.

“And that means, no large scale military actions are expected there,” he said. “Military action for the sake of military action is unnecessary.”

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Angus MacSwan

