Putin: Further Western strikes on Syria will lead to chaos -agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday that further Western missile strikes on Syria would lead to chaos in international relations, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2018. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

Putin and Rouhani spoke by phone to discuss the situation in Syria after the United States, France and Britain launched missile strikes on the country over a suspected poison gas attack.

The two leaders agreed that the Western strikes had damaged the chances of achieving a political resolution in Syria, the news agencies reported.

“Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that if such actions in violation of the U.N. Charter continue, then it will inevitably lead to chaos in international relations,” RIA news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying in a statement.