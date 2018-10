MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow wanted all foreign forces, including the Russian military, to eventually withdraw from Syria.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Military-Industrial Commission at Patriot military theme park outside Moscow, Russia September 19, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin said that the presence of U.S. forces in Syria violated the U.N. charter.