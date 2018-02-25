FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 25, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Turkish, Czech foreign ministers to discuss extradition of Syrian Kurd leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Turkey and the Czech Republic will discuss the possible extradition of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Sunday, after the main Kurdish-led coalition party said Muslim had been arrested in Prague.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkey’s justice ministry said Turkey had started efforts to have Muslim extradited to Ankara. Bozdag told reporters the justice, interior and foreign ministries were working for Muslim’s extradition.

Muslim was co-chair of the PYD, the major component of the coalition that runs autonomous parts of northern Syria. Ankara sees the PYD as an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency on Turkish soil.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.