February 27, 2018 / 8:49 AM / in 12 hours

Turkey will not swap Czech suspects for Syrian Kurdish leader held in Prague: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not swap two Czech suspects held in custody for former Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim, who was detained in Prague over the weekend, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Gul said Turkey expected the Czech court, due to discuss the case on Tuesday, to rule for the temporary detention of Muslim for 16-40 days, during which time Ankara can deliver its extradition request.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

