BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S.-backed militias have completely taken Syria’s Raqqa from Islamic State, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces make the V-sign as their convoy passes in Ain Issa, Syria October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias backed by a U.S.-led international alliance, has been fighting Islamic State inside Raqqa since June.