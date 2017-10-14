FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Convoy to leave Syria's Raqqa city on Saturday: U.S.-led coalition
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 14, 2017 / 1:31 PM / in 6 days

Convoy to leave Syria's Raqqa city on Saturday: U.S.-led coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A convoy is set to leave the Islamic State-held enclave of Syria’s Raqqa city on Saturday under an arrangement brokered by local officials, the U.S-led coalition against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria said on Saturday.

“The arrangement is designed to minimize civilian casualties and purportedly excludes foreign (Islamic State) terrorists,” the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve said in an emailed statement.

The statement said the coalition does not condone “any arrangement that allows (Islamic State) terrorists to escape Raqqa without facing justice”.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Tom Perry; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.