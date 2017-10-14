FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks seek to secure Islamic State withdrawal from Raqqa-local official
#World News
October 14, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in 7 days

Talks seek to secure Islamic State withdrawal from Raqqa-local official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIN ISSA, Syria (Reuters) - Remaining Islamic State fighters in Raqqa, including foreign jihadists, would leave the city taking civilians with them as human shields under a deal which tribal elders from the area are seeking to broker, a local official told Reuters on Saturday.

“If it happens, it looks like it will be today - foreign and local (fighters),” Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council, said, adding that the elders had already persuaded 100 Islamic State fighters to surrender - something the remaining fighters had ruled out.

Reporting by John Davison; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
