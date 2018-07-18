FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Russian, Syrian authorities set up center for refugees returning to Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday Russian and Syrian authorities had set up a refugee center in Syria to help refugees return home from abroad.

The defense ministry said in a statement that the Centre for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees will “monitor the return of all temporarily-displaced people and Syrian refugees from foreign countries to their places of permanent residence”.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow and Lisa Barrington in Beirut; Editing by Catherine Evans

