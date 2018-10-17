FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Syria approves U.N. aid delivery to remote camp on Jordan-Syria border

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian government gave approval for the United Nations to deliver aid next week to thousands of desperate civilians stranded near a U.S. garrison in southeastern Syria on the Iraqi-Syrian border, aid workers and camp officials said on Wednesday.

A siege earlier this month by the Syrian army and a block on aid by Jordan has depleted food in the camp and led to at least a dozen deaths in the last week among its over 50,000 inhabitants, mainly women and children, residents and U.N. sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

