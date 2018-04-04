Iran demands Syrian independence, integrity to be respected

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the United States for backing Islamic State militants in Syria and called on all countries to respect the independence of its main Arab ally in the Middle East, Iranian state TV reported.

“Some countries, including America, support terrorist groups like Islamic State in Syria, which serve these countries’ interests... Iran believes the Syrian crisis has no military solution and safeguarding independence of Syria a priority for Tehran,” Rouhani told a news conference in Ankara.