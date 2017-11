MOSCOW (Reuters) - Six Russian long-range bombers struck Islamic State targets near the town of Albu Kamal in Syria’s Deir al-Zor Province on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported, citing Russia’s Defence Ministry.

The TU-22m3 bombers flew from Russia across Iran and Iraq to launch the strike, RIA said.

It said the planes had successfully bombed Islamic State supply depots, militants, and armored vehicles.