BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that Moscow would supply its ally with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, Assad’s office said.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia May 17, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

“President Putin ... informed President Assad that Russian will develop the Syrian air defense systems,” the Syrian presidency said in a statement.