Kremlin says Western position on attack in Syria not constructive

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the position of the United States and other countries on the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria is not constructive.

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to respond to the suspected chemical weapons attack which killed at least 60 people late on Saturday.

The Russian military has denied the attack took place.

Peskov also said that Russia has not given up on diplomatic efforts regarding Syria.