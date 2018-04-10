FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Kremlin says Western position on attack in Syria not constructive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the position of the United States and other countries on the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria is not constructive.

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to respond to the suspected chemical weapons attack which killed at least 60 people late on Saturday.

The Russian military has denied the attack took place.

Peskov also said that Russia has not given up on diplomatic efforts regarding Syria.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

