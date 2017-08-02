FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 2 days ago

Russia says Damascus embassy hit in mortar attack, no casualties

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian embassy in Damascus was targeted in a mortar attack on Wednesday, in which none of the embassy staff were hurt, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in statement.

The ministry condemned what it called "a terrorist attack" carried out from "positions of terrorist gangs".

Two of the mortar shells landed and exploded on the territory of the embassy while another two detonated close near its outside perimeter, it said.

Moscow entered the military conflict in Syria nearly two years ago in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, one of its closest Middle East allies.

"We confirm that Russia's consistent and principled policy of uncompromising fight against terrorists in Syria will be continued," the ministry said.

writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

