April 14, 2018 / 2:58 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Russia's U.S. ambassador warns of consequences for Syria strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to the United States on Friday warned that there would be consequences for the U.S.-led military strikes on Syria, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia’s president.

FILE PHOTO - Anatoly Antonov speaks to the media during a news conference in Moscow March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“A pre-designed scenario is being implemented,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. “Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.”

“Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible,” he added. “The U.S. - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

