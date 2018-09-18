FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

France says not involved in disappearance of Russian plane over Syria

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France was not involved in the disappearance of a Russian military aircraft over Syria, a spokesman for the French military said on Tuesday.

Russia’s defense ministry said overnight that one of its military aircraft with 14 people on board disappeared from radar screens over Syria at the same time that Israeli and French forces were mounting aerial attacks on targets in Syria.

“We deny any involvement,” Colonel Patrik Steiger told Reuters.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writinbg by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Richard Lough

