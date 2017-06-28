FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: U.S. chemical attack assertions complicate Syria peace talks - RIA
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 2 months ago

Russia: U.S. chemical attack assertions complicate Syria peace talks - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. assertions that the Syrian government may be planning a chemical weapons attack complicate peace talks on Syria, RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. officials said on Tuesday Washington's warning to Syria's leadership against staging a chemical weapons attack was based on intelligence about what appeared to be active preparations at a Syrian airfield used for such an attack in April.

Gatilov warned the United States not to take unilateral actions in Syria.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

