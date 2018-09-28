FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 28, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Russia maintains contacts with Israel over downed plane: agencies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Israel are “in constant contact” regarding the downing of a Russian plane in Syria this month, Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Friday.

Fifteen Russian crew were killed when an IL-20 surveillance plane crashed near Latakia in northern Syria on Sept. 17. Russia has said Syria shot the plane down shortly after Israeli jets hit a target in the area and blamed Israel for the accident.

Bogdanov also said that work on the creation of a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib were continuing, Interfax reported.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.