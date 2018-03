ASTANA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that more than 12,000 people left Syria’s rebel-held eastern Ghouta on Thursday.

People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

He also said that any threat from the United States to strike the Syrian capital Damascus would be unacceptable.