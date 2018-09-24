Kremlin: decision to supply Syria with S-300 not directed at any third country

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s decision to supply Syria with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system is aimed at increasing safety of Russian military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Asked about relations with Israel, Peskov said the decision was not directed at any third country.

The announcement of the supply comes a week after the ministry accused Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military plane in Syria that killed 15 servicemen.