January 20, 2018 / 3:49 PM / in an hour

Russia to demand in U.N. that Turkey halts Syria operation - RIA citing lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will support Syria diplomatically and will demand in the United Nations that Turkey halt its military operation in Syria’s Afrin, a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s security committee told RIA news on Saturday.

“It is not only Syria that will demand this operation to stop. Russia will support this demand as well and will provide Syria with diplomatic assistance,” RIA quoted Franz Klintsevich as saying.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alexander Smith

