April 26, 2018 / 1:03 PM / in 37 minutes

Russia, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers to meet in Moscow: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Moscow on Saturday to discuss Syria and the Iran nuclear deal, news agencies cited Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura following their meeting in Moscow, Russia April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“Naturally, there will be an exchange of views on current regional and international issues, including the increasingly acute situation around the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iran nuclear program,” Interfax news agency cited Zakharova as saying.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

