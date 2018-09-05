FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says it will fulfill its duty to rid Syria's Idlib of terrorists

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it was Russia’s duty to fight terrorists in Syria’s Idlib until their “complete and final liquidation”, and called on other countries to support that effort, not obstruct it.

In a statement, the ministry said its actions in Idlib province were in line with multilateral agreements aimed at stamping out violent militant groups.

“Russia considers it its duty to closely follow these agreements and will continue to destroy terrorists until their final and complete liquidation,” the ministry said in the statement.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
