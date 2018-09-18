FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 18, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Putin, Israel's Netanyahu may speak by phone on Tuesday: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin may speak by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday after a Russian military aircraft was shot down near Syria, RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

The Russian plane was downed earlier by Syrian anti-aircraft systems in an incident the Russian Ministry of Defence said was indirectly caused by Israeli jets, which had put the Russian plane in the path of danger.

Putin has since said that the military plane’s downing was the result of a chain of tragic and chance circumstances.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.