Russia, Syria discuss possible reconstruction of oil and gas assets in Syria: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Syria have discussed the possible reconstruction of gas transportation infrastructure, underground gas storage facilities, oil and gas production and oil refineries in Syria, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia and Syria also agreed to speed up reconstruction of thermal power stations in Syria, but Damascus is first expected to find financing for these projects, the RIA news agency also quoted Novak as saying.