Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 9, 2018 / 5:48 PM

Russia, Syria discuss possible reconstruction of oil and gas assets in Syria: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Syria have discussed the possible reconstruction of gas transportation infrastructure, underground gas storage facilities, oil and gas production and oil refineries in Syria, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia and Syria also agreed to speed up reconstruction of thermal power stations in Syria, but Damascus is first expected to find financing for these projects, the RIA news agency also quoted Novak as saying.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Gareth Jones

