MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian President President Bashar al-Assad traveled to the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia May 17, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Assad told Putin that the situation in Syria was getting more stable, according to the Kremlin.