MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had spoken over the phone about the deployment of the Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in Syria.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Military-Industrial Commission at Patriot military theme park outside Moscow, Russia September 19, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin told Netanyahu that Russia’s actions were aimed at protecting its military, according to the Kremlin statement.