January 10, 2018 / 12:12 PM / in an hour

Cargo ship crashes into Russian warship, damage slight: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s navy said on Wednesday a Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship collided with one of its warships on the Aegean Sea on Dec. 30, Russian news agencies said.

Damage to the Russian naval vessel, part of the Black Sea fleet, was slight and it has now returned to port, Interfax news agency said, citing sources.

The Russian warship was traveling from the Mediterranean sea to Sevastopol, a major port on the Crimean peninsula, the TASS agency said.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe

