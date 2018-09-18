FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian defense minister spoke to Israeli counterpart over plane incident

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to his Israeli opposite number, Avigdor Lieberman, and told him Moscow holds Israel wholly to blame for the shooting down of a Russian military plane near Syria, Russian news agencies reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia September 17, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

The aircraft was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft systems but Moscow said Israeli air force jets flying in the same area put the Russian plane in the line of fire. Israel’s government has not commented.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

