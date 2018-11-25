Russia says it bombed militants behind attack on Syria's Aleppo: news agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday its warplanes had carried out air strikes against militants it held responsible for firing shells filled with chlorine gas at the city of Aleppo, Russian news agencies reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Moscow accused insurgents of poisoning 46 people, including eight children in the attack, while state news agency SANA said that 107 people had been injured.

Russian news agencies cited Major-General Igor Konashenkov as saying that the Russian strikes had destroyed all of their targets and that Russia had warned Turkey of the bombing raid in advance via a telephone hotline.