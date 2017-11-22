FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says Iran, Turkey back proposed Syrian peoples' congress
November 22, 2017 / 4:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Putin says Iran, Turkey back proposed Syrian peoples' congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The leaders of Iran and Turkey on Wednesday supported the convocation of a Syrian peoples’ congress as one of the first steps to establish inclusive dialogue in the war-ravaged country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan meet in Sochi, Russia November 22, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

Speaking after meeting his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said the three leaders had instructed their diplomats, security and defense bodies to work on the composition and date of the congress.

Syria’s leadership is committed to the peace process, constitutional reform and free elections, Putin said after the trilateral meeting held in the southern Russian city of Sochi. The three presidents agreed to step up efforts to finish off “terrorist” groups in Syria, he said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

