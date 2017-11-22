FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2017 / 2:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran's Rouhani says foreign interference in Syria must end, names no names

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that foreign interference in the conflict in Syria must end and foreign military presence in the country may only be acceptable if it is by the invitation of Syria’s government.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Sochi, Russia, November 22, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Turkish Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Rouhani, who stopped short of naming any specific nations, also told his Russian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan that now there was the need to uproot the last terrorist cells in Syria and the ground was prepared for political settlement.

Rouhani was speaking at the three leaders’ meeting in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
