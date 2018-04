MOSCOW (Reuters) - The latest U.S.-led attack on Syria will negatively impact peace negotiations, a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: a meeting of RRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

“This action gives a strong signal to extremists and militants that they are doing right things,” RIA quoted Maria Zakharova as saying.