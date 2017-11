ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold a summit to discuss developments in Syria next week in the Russian resort of Sochi, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Thursday.

A Syrian woman walks past damaged buildings in Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The three countries will discuss the ongoing ceasefire in Syria at their Nov. 22 meeting, NTV said.