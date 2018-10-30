FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin says Turkey doing its best to fulfill Idlib obligations

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Newly displaced Syrian children arrive at a refugee camp in Atimah village, Idlib province, Syria September 11, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkey is doing its best to fulfill difficult obligations on establishing a demilitarized zone in Idlib, and Russia does not see a threat the agreement would fail, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“We don’t see a threat so far... Unfortunately, not everything is going as it was planned,” Peskov told a conference call on Tuesday.

He also said that Moscow would inform Syrian officials about the outcome of a summit on Syria in Istanbul between Germany, France, Turkey and Russia.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet

