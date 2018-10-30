Kremlin says Turkey doing its best to fulfill Idlib obligations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkey is doing its best to fulfill difficult obligations on establishing a demilitarized zone in Idlib, and Russia does not see a threat the agreement would fail, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
“We don’t see a threat so far... Unfortunately, not everything is going as it was planned,” Peskov told a conference call on Tuesday.
He also said that Moscow would inform Syrian officials about the outcome of a summit on Syria in Istanbul between Germany, France, Turkey and Russia.
Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet