MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed plans for a summit on Syria next week during a phone call with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The summit is due to be held in Ankara, attended by Turkey, Russia and Iran.