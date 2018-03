MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will discuss the situation in Syria’s eastern Ghouta district at a meeting on Wednesday, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying.

A boy is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh