MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call on Saturday, have discussed joint efforts aimed at solving the Syrian crisis, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Putin also congratulated Erdogan on winning this month’s presidential election in Turkey.