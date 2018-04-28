FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey, Iran, Russia need to work with U.N. for Syria solution: Turkish FM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Russia, Iran and Turkey need to work in coordination with the United Nations to ensure the legitimacy of any political solution in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, Cavusoglu also said the Kurdish YPG militia in the northern Syrian city of Manbij poses a threat to the territorial integrity of Syria as well as nearby Turkey.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
