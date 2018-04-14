Russia likely to call U.N. meeting over Syria attack: Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Saturday that Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria, RIA news agency cited him as saying.

“The situation is being analyzed right now. Russia will demand a meeting of the U.N. security council, I am sure,” Dzhabarov, who is the deputy head of Russia’s foreign affairs committee, was quoted by RIA as saying.