April 14, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia likely to call U.N. meeting over Syria attack: Russian lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Saturday that Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria, RIA news agency cited him as saying.

“The situation is being analyzed right now. Russia will demand a meeting of the U.N. security council, I am sure,” Dzhabarov, who is the deputy head of Russia’s foreign affairs committee, was quoted by RIA as saying.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Richard Pullin

