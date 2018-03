MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura will hold talks in Moscow on Thursday about the latest situation in Syria, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed diplomatic source.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talks to Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam March 23, 2018. Minh Hoang/Pool via REUTERS