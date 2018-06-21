Russia's Lavrov, U.N. Secretary-General discussed Iran nuclear deal, Korean peninsula: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Iran nuclear deal and progress on the Korean peninsula in Moscow on Thursday, TASS news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Interfax news agency, citing Guterres, said that Russia and the United Nations are working over implementation of agreements over Syria peace process discussed in Russia’s Sochi earlier this year.

In January, the Russian-sponsored conference in Sochi on reaching peace in Syria agreed to create a constitutional committee which will work in Geneva.