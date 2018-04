MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is in touch with the United States and other countries that took part in missile strikes on Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi, Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

Ryabkov also said in an interview with the Kommersant daily on Saturday that Moscow was interested in cooperation with Washington over Syria.