Russia says U.S. providing cover for Islamic State in Syria
November 14, 2017 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says U.S. providing cover for Islamic State in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States is providing de-facto cover for Islamic State units in Syria and only pretending to fight terrorism in the Middle East, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

A woman walks at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta Syria November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The ministry said the U.S. air force had tried to hinder Russian strikes on Islamic State militants around the Syrian town of Albu Kamal.

“These facts are conclusive evidence that the United States, while imitating an uncompromising fight against international terrorism for the global community, in fact provides cover for Islamic State units,” the defense ministry said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jack Stubbs

