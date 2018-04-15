FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says U.S. will want dialogue after Syria strikes: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States will want to maintain a dialogue with Russia about strategic stability following Western missile strikes on Syria, Russian news agencies cited a Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying on Sunday.

“There is every reason to believe that after the U.S. strikes on Syria, the Americans will be eager to move to a strategic dialogue,” Interfax news agency quoted Vladimir Ermakov, head of the foreign ministry’s department for non-proliferation and arms control, as saying.

“You cannot say the Americans ... do not demonstrate a desire to lead a strategic dialogue,” he said. “In the U.S. administration there are specific people who it is possible to talk with.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Adrian Croft

