Russia says U.S. will want dialogue after Syria strikes: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States will want to maintain a dialogue with Russia about strategic stability following Western missile strikes on Syria, Russian news agencies cited a Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying on Sunday.

“There is every reason to believe that after the U.S. strikes on Syria, the Americans will be eager to move to a strategic dialogue,” Interfax news agency quoted Vladimir Ermakov, head of the foreign ministry’s department for non-proliferation and arms control, as saying.

“You cannot say the Americans ... do not demonstrate a desire to lead a strategic dialogue,” he said. “In the U.S. administration there are specific people who it is possible to talk with.”