Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018

Russia sends Syrian refugee proposal to Washington after Helsinki summit: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday it had sent detailed proposals to Washington on organizing the return of refugees to Syria after agreements reached by President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the RIA news agency said.

Trump and Putin met at a summit in Helsinki on Monday, although it is unknown what they discussed at a one-on-one meeting there. The Defence Ministry said that over 1.7 million Syrian refugees would be able to return to Syria, RIA reported.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

