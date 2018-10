MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met representatives of Russia’s foreign and defense ministries in Damascus on Friday, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meets with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Damascus, Syria October 15, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE

During the meeting, they discussed development of situation in Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to the “destruction of terrorist presence” and advancement toward a long-term political settlement in the interest of all Syrians.